Declan Carr steps down as Tipperary ladies football manager

Declan Carr has stepped away as manager of the Tipperary ladies football team.

The Holycross/Ballycahill clubman took over as manager from Shane Ronayne in January of this year.

Following a year of injuries to key players, Carr’s side suffered relegation in the league but had their first win of the season last weekend, beating Tyrone in the All-Ireland senior relegation final.

In a statement, Carr says he really enjoyed working with the team but feels that now is the right time to let a new manager and voice work with the team next year.

Declan Carr’s statement on stepping down:

“I met with the county board today and following our discussions it became apparent that the standards I was working towards and the ambition I had for the team was not the same as some of the players.

“I have really enjoyed my time working with this team but I believe now is the right time to step away and let a new manager and voice work with them next year.

“I want to wish all of the players the very best.

“I would also like to thank the extremely hard working management team.”