Davy Russell marks return to Clonmel with victory

A seven-race card has come to a conclusion in Clonmel this afternoon.

Templemore trainer Leslie Young had the winner in the Clonmel Handicap hurdle with 4-to-1 shot Fleurys Fort crossing first.

Elsewhere, trainer Gordon Elliott recorded three wins on the day with Longacre Square, Perfect Attitude and Sam’s choice.

Jockey Davy Russell marked his return to Powerstown Park with victory in the Kilmore Maiden Hurdle on board the aforementioned Perfect Attitude.

Racing returns to Clonmel on November 12th.