David Power reveals panel for upcoming National Football League

Tipperary manager David Power has announced his panel of players for the upcoming National Football League campaign.

It kicks off this coming Saturday evening when Tipp welcome Down to FBD Semple Stadium for their opening game at 6pm.

In all there are 16 clubs represented from across all four divisions of the county with a total of 38 players making the cut for what is expected to be a very competitive Division 3 campaign.

The management team have also named Ballyporeen’s Conor Sweeney as the team captain for 2023 with Ballina’s Steven O’Brien being handed the role of Vice Captain.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.