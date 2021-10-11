Dates, times and venues confirmed for Tipperary hurling championship knockout stages

The dates, times and venues for the knockout stages of the Tipperary hurling championships have been confirmed.

In the Dan Breen cup, the first quarter-final takes place next Friday at half-past-7 in Semple Stadium where Mullianhone take on Borriisileigh.

On Saturday, Thurles Sarsfields and Clonoulty/Rossmore meet at 3pm whilst at 5, Kilruane MacDonaghs take on Loughmore Castleiney.

Then on Sunday, Kiladangan go head-to-head with Upperchurch-Drombane at 2pm.

All of those games also take place in Semple Stadium.

The Dan Breen relegation final will take place on Saturday October 23rd at 2pm in Templetouhy and sees Holycross/Ballycahill take on Roscrea.

In the Seamus O’Riain meanwhile, the quarter-finals are as follows:

Sat 16th 1.30pm Seamus O Riain Cup Q/F Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormac in Templemore.

Sat 16th 3.00pm Seamus O Riain Cup Q/F Killenaule v Kiladangan in Borrisoleigh.

Sun 17th 1.00pm Seamus O Riain Cup Q/F Thurles Sarsfields v St Marys in Cashel.

Sun 17th 1.30pm Seamus O Riain Cup Q/F Templederry Kenyons v Gortnahoe Glengoole in Templetuohy.

The Seamus O’Riain relegation final has been fixed for Sunday October 31st at 1.30pm in Borrisokane, that’s the meeting of Burgess and Lorrha.

As for the intermediate championship, following Sunday’s win for Moneygall in the preliminary quarter-final, the last eight is as follows:

Sat 16th 2.00pm Inter Hurling Chp Q/F Moyne Templetuohy v Golden Kilfeacle in Boherlaan.

Sat 16th 3.30pm Inter Hurling Chp Q/F Kilsheelan Kilcash v Ballinahinch in Dundrum.

Sun 17th 1.30pm Inter Hurling Chp Q/F Ballingarry v Moneygall in Templemore.

Sun 17th 3.30pm Inter Hurling Chp Q/F Knockavilla Kickhams v Drom and Inch in Clonoulty.

As for the relegation semi-final, Arravale Rovers await the loser of the following:

Sat 16th 1.00pm Inter Hurling – Rel S/F Cappawhite v Moyle Rovers in Bansha.