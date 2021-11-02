Dates & Times Confirmed for Finals & Semi Finals of Senior Hurling Cup, Inter Hurling Cup, Junior A and B competitions & Seamus O’Riain Cup.

The weekend of November 13th promises to be a thrilling two days of GAA action as the dates and times are confirmed for the finals and semi finals in the Senior Hurling Cup, Inter Hurling Cup, Junior A and B competitions and the Seamus O’Riain Cup.

The action gets underway on Saturday November 13th at 12.30pm for the meeting of Holycross/ Ballycahill and Skeheenarinky in Golden in the Junior A Hurling final.

Then at 2pm its the meeting of Kiladangan and JK Brackens in Moneygall in the Junior B Hurling semi final.

The other semi final between Clonoulty Rossmore and Clerihan/St Pats will be played on Sunday the 14th in New Inn at 11.30.

Kilshealan Kilcash will meet Moyne Templetouhy in the final of the Inter Hurling Cup on Saturday the 13th at 2.15pm. That game will be played in Littleton.

Semple Stadium will then play host to a double header on Sunday November 14th, with Killenaule and Templederry Kenyons meeting in the final of the Seamus O’Riain Cup at 1pm.

That’s followed by the mouth watering meeting of Loughmore Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields in the final of the Senior Hurling Cup at 3.15pm.

Meanwhile in the Junior B and Under 19 Football, Nenagh Eire Og face Clonakenny at the Ragg in the semi final of the Junior B football.

That throws in at 12.30 on Sunday the 14th.

And in the semi finals of the U19 A football, Arravale Rovers play Clonmel Commercials in Bansha at 2pm on Saturday the 13th.

The second semi final pits Ballina against JK Brackens. That will be played in Dolla on Sunday the 14th at 11.30.

The Seamus O’Riain relegation final between Burgess and Lorrha Dorrha will take place on Saturday the 13th at 1.30pm in Nenagh.