Darragh Egan to be appointed new Wexford Senior Hurling boss

Kiladangan clubman Darragh Egan has been proposed by Wexford GAA as their new Senior Hurling Manager.

Egan, Principal of Kiladangan National School, was a selector and coach in Liam Sheedy’s backroom team for the last three years, and had been among those touted to replace Sheedy as Tipperary boss.

However, Wexford have announced that Darragh’s name will go before the County Board later this month for ratification.

Wexford County Board Chair, Micheál Martin, has been praising Darragh’s potential impact in an announcement on the Wexford GAA website:

“Our strategic plan, “Ar Aghaidh Linn le Chéile”, is the most ambitious plan ever launched in the history of Wexford GAA with clear and specific goals for on and off the pitch. We are conscious that the performance of our senior hurling team is a key element in the social wellbeing of our county.

“Darragh Egan is a sharp, enthusiastic and energetic leader who understands performance at an elite level. He is process driven and has a hunger for success. He has experience of leading in a high-performance environment and I have no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge to Wexford hurling as we aim to take the next step on the journey to success.”