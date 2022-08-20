Bora Hansgrohe squad finish 7th on opening day of Vuelta a Espana

Following yesterday’s opening day at the Vuelta a Espana Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will be hoping to hit the ground running in the first of the sprint stages of the three week tour.

His Bora Hansgrohe squad finished 7th.

Sam Bennett lost contact with his teammates during the stage, losing 2 minutes 13 seconds overall

The Spanish Grand Tour remains in the Netherlands for the next two days with both likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Speaking on the Band of Brothers podcast the Carrick on Suir sprinter said there’s one stage in particular he wants to win.