Tipperary’s Sam Bennett returns to the saddle once again today at the UAE tour.

The Carrick on Suir sprint specialist won’t be expected to be among the leaders however as today’s 3rd stage is a 9km Individual time trial.

Having finished second on the opening stage before getting boxed-in in yesterday’s sprint Bennett will be focusing his efforts on the next sprint stage which takes place on Thursday.

Today’s stage gets underway at 10.15am.