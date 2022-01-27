Ras set to make a welcome return

Organisers of the Rás Tailteann stage race are making plans for its return in June with the Premier County set to host the finish of the opening stage

The five-day event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, but organisers have committed to its return between June 15th and 19th, using the same planned route as previously published in those two years.

That means that Stage One will likely make its way from Dublin to Horse and Jockey, before then travelling to Castleisland in Kerry on day two via Thurles and Tipp Town

The committee will be reassessing the individual elements of the route in the coming weeks to see if any changes are needed.