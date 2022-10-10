Podium finish for Bennett at final race of 2022 season

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett had an impressive finish to his season in yesterday’s Paris – Tours classic.

The Bora Hansgrohe rider finished 3rd in the bunch sprint which decided his final race of 2022 behind Arnaud Demare of FDJ and Edward Theuns of Trek Segafredo.

With 60 kilometres to go in the 213 kilometre race Bennett went clear in a chase group in pursuit of a five man break and stayed clear until the 10k to go mark.

Despite this effort he still had enough left in the tank to contest the sprint at the line.