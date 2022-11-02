O’Loughlin well clear of chasers in Cycling Ireland rankings

Another Carrick on Suir cyclist has been making his mark on the Irish and international scene this year.

18 year old Patrick O’Loughlin has finished top of the Cycling Ireland junior rankings for 2022.

The Panduit Carrick Wheelers rider has represented Ireland on both the road and track this season.

He finished on 70 points – well clear of Niall McLoughlin of Westport Covey Wheelers on 44 and Adam Gilsenan of Ciclistico Canturino on 24.

Among O’Loughlin’s most notable performances this year were victory in the Seamus Kennedy Memorial and overall victory in Cycling Ireland Junior National Road Series as well as a stage win at Rás Mumhan.

A total of 302 Junior riders were ranked by Cycling Ireland this year.