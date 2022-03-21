O’Loughlin takes podium finish at Des Hanlon Memorial

Carrick on Suir’s Patrick O’Loughlin rounded out a good week with an impressive podium finish at the opening round of the Junior National Road Series.

The Panduit Carrick Wheelers rider took second in the Junior Des Hanlon Memorial in Carlow having been part of a three man break.

Last week Patrick was named to Cycling Ireland’s team for the upcoming UCI Junior Men’s Nations Cup event in Belgium.

He will be part of the six man team taking to the start line at the GP Andre Noyelle on March 27th which is the Under 19 version of Gent Wevelgem.