O’Loughlin impresses in Munster Championships

Carrick on Suir’s Patrick O’Loughlin added to an already successful season over the weekend.

The Panduit Carrick Wheelers rider finished 3rd in the Munster Road Race Championships in County Cork yesterday and was the 1st Junior home.

Clubmate Daragh Whelan took Bronze in the A3 race while Jane Cullen also took Bronze in the ladies event.

It was a busy weekend for Patrick O’Loughlin as he lapped the field to take victory in the Junior Scratch race at the Dublin International track meet at Sundrive Road on Saturday.