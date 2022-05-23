O’Loughlin in flying form

18 year old Patrick O’Loughlin from Panduit Carrick Wheelers has taken over the lead in the prestigious National Junior Road Series following Rás na Mí in Dunshaughlin on Sunday.

He went to the Series Round 3 race level on 70 points with Niall McLoughlin from Newport, Co. Mayo following two second places in Carlow and Knockaderry, Co. Limerick. Sunday’s 92km race was a cat and mouse affair with many riders trying to escape the bunch, but all the main favourites were together at the front with 2km to go.

A late escape attempt by local rider Adam Gilsenan, Limerick’s Sam Moloney and Quillan Donnelly from Celbridge saw them go clear by a handful of seconds. Patrick O’Loughlin used his powerful sprint to lead in the main field for fourth place.

He now leads the National Road Series on 95 points from Gilsenan on 80 and Donnelly on 75. He will defend the leader’s jersey in Cong, Co. Mayo next weekend.