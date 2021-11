Another Tipperary cyclist is making his mark on the international scene.

Nenagh’s Daniel Yon Hin has signed for the UK based Zappi Racing as an Under 23.

The riders are based in Spain for pre-season training, and in Italy for the majority of the racing programme, with blocks of races in Northern Europe and the UK.

19 year old Daniel was part of the Spellman Dublin Port squad which won the team gold at the National Road Race Championship this year.