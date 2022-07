Shinrone’s Megan Armitage is the new National Criterium champion.

The 25 year old dominated last night’s race in Kells, County Meath as she went clear in the opening laps of the fast flat town centre circuit.

Armitage – who plies her trade on the continent with the IBCT squad – is better known as a climber but she held off a determined chase to take Gold.

One of Megan’s aims for the remainder of the season is to be selected on the Irish team for the European Championships.