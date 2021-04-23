Kennedy honoured for a lifetime dedication to sport

A Carrick on Suir man has been honoured for his service to both the Olympic Federation of Ireland and the Carrick Wheelers cycling club.

Billy Kennedy recently retired from the OFI after decades of service.

He was elected first to the then Olympic Council of Ireland in 1992 – he has held a number of posts within the organisation since including treasurer and cycling liaison officer while he was also logistics officer for both the Atlanta and Sydney games.

Billy was also heavily involved in cycling at national level and was also Irish delegate to the UCI. He is currently president of Panduit Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club.