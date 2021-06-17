Green light for Bennett to start Tour de France

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett has been given the all-clear to start the Tour de France in just over a weeks’ time.

The Carrick on Suir superstar had been a doubt for the three-week Grand Tour after suffering a knee injury while training earlier this month.

However his Deceuninck-Quick Step team say he has passed health checks and is all set to take to the start line in Brest on Saturday week.

Bennett will be looking to add to his tally of two stage wins in last year’s Tour where he also took the prestigious Green Jersey for the points classification.