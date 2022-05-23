FBD Insurance return to Rás sponsorship

The opening stage of the Rás Tailteann will blaze into Horse & Jockey in just over three weeks’ time.

FBD Insurance will be making a welcome return as the sponsor of the coveted daily stage winner’s jersey.

With the race postponed for the last two years due to Covid there is a huge entry for this year’s five day event.

Stage 1 on Wednesday June 15th will take the riders 140 kilometres from Dublin to Tipp with the finish outside the Horse & Jockey Hotel.

Stage 2 goes from Horse & Jockey to Castleisland in County Kerry over a 155 kilometre route which takes in Thurles, Holycross, Clonoulty, Dundrum, Tipp Town, Lattin and Emly along the way.