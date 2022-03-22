Further details of Rás route revealed

Horse and Jockey will be a hive of activity on June 15th next as the Rás Tailteann will roll into Tipperary.

The opening stage of the 5-day event will bring the riders from Dublin to Horse & Jockey covering 140 kilometres with a hectic battle in store to take the first Yellow Jersey.

Following a four year absence the 67th edition of the race will also feature stage ends in Castleisland, Lisdoonvarna, Kilbeggan, before starting the final stage in Kinnegad to the finishing circuit in seaside town of Blackrock, Co. Louth

Stage 2 from the Horse & Jockey to Castleisland will take in Thurles, Dundrum and Tipperary Town.

Race Director Ger Campbell says the organisers are looking forward to putting the Irish County Teams to the fore of the event with a mix of overseas competitors.