Tipperary’s Sam Bennett didn’t start todays 10th stage of the Vuelta Espana.

The Carrick on Suir man was due down the start ramp of the 30 kilometre individual time trial at 1.09pm Irish time.

However a positive Covid test has ruled the Bora Hansgrohe rider out of the rest of the three week tour.

He had already won two stages and was in contention to take the Green Jersey of the Points Classification.