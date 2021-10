Tipperary cycling hero Sam Bennett is to become the latest sports star to be honoured by Tipperary County Council.

The local authority will host a virtual Civic Reception for the Carrick man next Tuesday evening, November 2nd, in recognition of his success at the Tour de France last year.

Bennett became the first Irish cyclist to win the Tour’s Green Jersey since fellow Carrick man Sean Kelly in 1989, and secured the title with a memorable final stage win down the Champs-Élysées.