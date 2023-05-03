Carrick rider on Irish team for Rás

Carrick on Suir’s Patrick O’Loughlin has been selected on the Irish team for the Rás Tailteann.

The 5-day stage race runs from May 17th to 21st with day two passing through North Tipp as the riders travel the 154 kilometres from Birr to Ennis including a categorised climb at Portroe.

19 year old O’Loughlin – from Panduit Carrick Wheelers – links up with Dillon Corkery, Aaron Wade, Odhran Doogan and Ewan Warren on the Irish squad under the guidance of U23 Programme Lead and DS, Martyn Irvine.

Patrick’s father Martin and brother Michael have previously competed in the Rás.