Carrick cyclist selected for European road and track championships

It’s been quite a fortnight for Panduit Carrick Wheelers’ cyclist Patrick O’Loughlin who has been selected to compete for Ireland in two European Championships at Under 19 level.

First up will be the road race in Anadia, Portugal next weekend with sweltering conditions expected. Five days later, he will switch to the indoor velodrome for the European Junior Track Championships at the same venue.

The 18 year old WIT student took bronze in the National Junior road race in Kanturk, Co. Cork last week in an action-packed race.

O’Loughlin who has now taken five national championship medals this season – one gold, two silver and two bronze – which will give him confidence ahead of his biggest test yet.