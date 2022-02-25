Breakaway foil sprinters hopes at UAE Tour

The sprint teams misjudged todays stage of the UAE Tour as a 5-rider break stayed away to contest the honours at the end of the 180 kilometre trek.

The stage was won by Mathias Vacek from the Czech Republic.

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett finished in the bunch some 15 seconds later which means he has yet to take a victory this season.

However the Bora Hansgrohe rider should be happy with his first outing of 2022 as he settles in with his new lead-out train.

The 31 year old notched up two podium finished in the 7 day World Tour event taking 2nd on the opening stage and 3rd on stage 5.

The race concludes with a mountain stage tomorrow.