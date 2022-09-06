Bennett takes latest Tipp FM award

The August Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month has gone to Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett.

The 31 year old had a fantastic start to the Vuelta Espana before having to withdraw from the three week Grand Tour after contracting Covid.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter won the 2nd and 3rd stage of the race which started in the Netherlands on August 19th and was also well in the hunt for the Points Classification which he led for a number of days.

Among the other monthly winners of the Talbot Hotel & John Quirke Jewellers sponsored awards this year are Orla O’Dwyer, Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and the All Ireland winning Tipperary Minor Hurlers.