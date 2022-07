Tipperary’s Sam Bennett is among 15 cyclists named by Cycling Ireland for the upcoming European Championships in Germany.

The squad will compete on the road, in the velodrome and for the first time on the BMX freestyle park.

After the disappointment of missing out on Tour de France selection, the Carrick on Suir rider returns to lead the men’s road team over a 209.4-kilometre course based in Munich on august 14th.