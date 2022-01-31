Bennett season start delayed

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will not be on the start line for the Saudi Tour tomorrow.

There had been speculation that the Carrick rider would make his debut for the Bora Hansgrohe team in the 5-day event in the Middle East.

However the German outfit has announced it’s line up today with the 31 year old a notable absentee.

Head of Communication with Bora Hansgrohe Ralph Scherzer told Tipp FM Sport that at the moment training is a better option for the former Tour de France Green Jersey winner than competition.

Bennett missed much of last season – including the Tour – due to a knee injury.