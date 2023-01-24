Bennett retains overall lead in Argentina

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett finished just off the podium on the second stage of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina.

However his 4th place finish on the longest stage of the event was enough to retain the overall lead.

Having won the opening stage on Sunday the Bora – Hansgrohe sprinter was very much in the hunt for another victory at the end of yesterdays 202 kilometre stage but had to give best to Fabio Jakobsen of Soudal-Quickstep.

The Carrick man and Jakobsen are now level on time though Bennett will still wear the leaders jersey today.