Following his 2nd place finish on yesterday’s opening stage of Paris Nice Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will be hoping to go one better today.

The Bora Hansgrohe rider was pipped to the line by Belgian champion Tim Merlier yesterday.

Today the peloton faces into a 164 kilometre stage to Fontainebleau which is likely to end in a bunch sprint.

The Carrick man has previously won 5 stages in Paris Nice.