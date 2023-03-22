Bennett hoping to bounce back from Milan-San Remo crash

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett is down to start the Classic Brugge-De Panne World Tour race today.

The Bora-hansgrohe team has confirmed that the Carrick on Suir man has no lingering injuries from his crash at Milan San Remo on Saturday

Bennett was one of four riders who collided with road furniture with just over 30 kilometres left of the near 300 kilometre Italian classic.

The 32 year old will hope to pick up his second victory of the season in Belgium today having previously won Brugge-De Panne in 2021.

Bennet is also scheduled to ride Gent Wevelgem next Sunday.