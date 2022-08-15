Bennett hitting form as Vuelta a Espana approaches

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett showed a return to top form yesterday at the European Road Racing Championships in Munich.

He swapped his trade team kit for the Irish jersey for the 208 kilometre event which finished with a bunch sprint.

The Carrick rider has struggled to find form this season but took a creditable 5th place yesterday behind Fabio Jakobsen of the Netherlands who took Gold.

The 31 year old will be back with his Bora Hansgrohe team for the Vuelta a Espana which starts in Utrecht on Friday.