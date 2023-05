Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett came within millimetres of taking his second win of the season yesterday.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter was just edged out in photo finish at the end of the opening 168 kilometre stage of the Tour of Hungary.

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen of Jayco AlUla took the win.

Today’s stage is also likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Bennett has now notched up four second places, two thirds and a fourth this season and just one win