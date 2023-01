Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has taken another podium finish at the Vuelta a San Juan.

The Bora – Hansgrohe sprinter finished 3rd on yesterday’s 3rd stage of the race in Argentina.

This has seen him extend his lead in the overall classification following his victory on Sunday’s opening stage and 4th place on Monday.

Quinn Simmons of Trek-Segafredo caught the sprinters on the hop with a a long kick to win yesterday’s stage.

Bennett’s 3rd place saw him extend his overall lead to 6 seconds.