Bennett battles to make Tour de France start

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett faces a race against time to be fit for this year’s Tour de France.

The Deceuninck Quick-Step rider was forced to miss last week’s Tour of Belgium due to a knee injury picked up in training.

To add to the pressure on Bennett his replacement in that race – Mark Cavendish – won Sunday’s final stage to possibly stake a claim for the Tour de France which starts on Saturday week.

Bennett is the defending Green Jersey holder and has already notched up 7 wins this season while Cavendish has picked up 5.

Deceuninck manager Patrick Leferve expressed concern over the weekend about the Carrick man’s injury and said he was unsure if Bennett would ride the Tour.