Tipperary’s Sam Bennett makes a welcome return to competitive action this weekend.

Having missed the Tour de France through injury the Carrick on Suir rider will be part of the Irish squad competing in the European Championships in Italy.

The Elite Men’s Road Race on Sunday will cover 180 kilometres with Bennett being joined on the Irish team by Ryan Mullen, Conn McDunphy and Matt Teggart.

Mullen will link up with Bennett again next season as both make the move to the Bora Hansgrohe team.