Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett returns to competitive action today.

He heads up a strong Deceuninck Quick Step rider for the five day Tour of the Algarve in Portugal.

Having had a highly successful start to the season with 5 World Tour level wins Bennett will be hoping to add to the tally this week with two of stages expected to end in bunch sprints.

Today’s opening stage of the 47th running of the Tour of the Algarve covers 190 kilometres finishing in Portimao.