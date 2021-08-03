Bennett back to Bora

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will return to the Bora Hansgrohe team for next season.

Last year’s Tour de France Green Jersey winner has signed a two year deal with the German based team where he previously spent six years.

The Carrick on Suir rider has ridden for the Deceuninck Quick Step team for the last two seasons.

Joining Bennett at Bora will be fellow Irish man Ryan Mullen along with Danny van Poppel and Shane Archbold.

His time the Deceuninck has been productive with Grand Tour stage wins as well as the points jersey in the Tour de France.

However it has ended acrimoniously with team boss Patrick Lefevre making some very nasty comments about the 30 year old who is seen as one of the top sprinters in the world.