Bennet targeting stages at Vuelta a Espana

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will look to put a difficult year behind him when he lines up for the Vuelta a Espana today.

He is part of the Bora Hansgrohe squad for the three week tour which starts with a team time trial in Utrecht today.

The Carrick on Suir sprinter missed last year’s Tour de France due to a knee injury having won two stages and the Green Jersey in 2020.

He’s taken time to get back to form but speaking on the latest Bora Hansgrohe “Band of Brothers” podcast said he feels he is almost there.

“There’s a good strong base there – the top end is coming and I do think I’m ready for the Vuelta. I definitely think there’s a stage or two there for us to win.

“But like its two years since my last Grand Tour and I think this is the last piece of the puzzle to get me back to my top, top level. I think I’m close enough – it mightn’t show in the results right now but once things click I think the results will just take off.”

The 23.3 kilometre team time trial starts at 5.30 Irish time.

