3rd place for Bennett on Stage 5 of UAE Tour

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett is still waiting to take his first win of the season

He was 3rd in today’s 5th stage of the UAE Tour having placed 2nd on the opening stage.

The Bora – Hansgrohe sprinter had to give best to Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin Fenix squad on both occasions.

The Carrick on Suir rider will have another opportunity to get off the mark in tomorrow’s penultimate stage which is also likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Bennett was more than happy with the way his lead-out train has come together in their first race together of 2022.

“It was a pretty stressful day, but in the finale the guys were great. They brought me into a perfect position yet again on the home straight. It was a shame that I didn’t have the legs in the end, but our performance as a team here is really promising. When I’m back in top form, I’m sure we’ll be able to get better results. So overall I’m very happy and we can only improve from here. Thanks again to the guys for their support.”