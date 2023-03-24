Cummins prepares Tipp U20s for ‘really tough game’ in Ennis tomorrow

The Tipperary U20 hurlers get their Munster Championship campiagn underway this weekend.

Brendan Cummins’ side travel to Cusack Park to play Clare in their season opener at 2pm on Saturday.

This year’s championship is to be played in a round robin format with the top team into the final and the second and third placed teams into a semi-final.

Manager Brendan Cummins knows that Clare in Ennis will be a tough place to start this year’s campaign:

“We haven’t seen a major amount of Clare but we do know they were very strong in the minor last year and last year they were probably the team that had the most hard luck in the Under 20 championship.

“So, I’m sure that the Clare management team will be saying to themselves ‘well last year we were in hard luck and our luck might change’.

“They will be extremely strong, extremely driven as you would expect from any Clare team playing in Ennis or anywhere you play them so we are expecting a really tough game at the weekend and I’m just hoping that we are ready for it.”

