Cummins Brings Feel Good Factor to Tipp Hurling

Brendan Cummins brings the feel good factor back to Tipperary hurling.

That’s according to former Tipperary goalkeeper Ken Hogan.

Cummins takes over as Tipperary Under 20 hurling manager, alongside former Kerry boss Fintan O’Connor.

Lorrha native Ken Hogan says the pair will contribute a lot to the county in the coming years.

Speaking on Tipp FM, Hogan said: “A great personality to have involved in Tipperary hurling. It’s a feel good factor for Tipperary hurling and Brendan is absolutely correct to cut his teeth at Under 20 level. He understands the modern game and by bringing in Fintan O’Connor as his coach, I think they will have a lot to contribute to Tipperary hurling in the next few years”.