Orla O’Dwyer scored her first goal of the new AFLW season this morning.

The Tipperary dual star’s third quarter goal was crucial in the Brisbane Lions 27-25 win over the Geelong Cats.

O’Dwyer also recorded a behind, 14 disposals and one tackle in an impressive performance.

The win was the Lions’ second in a row after their opening round defeat, moving them back into the playoff spots.

Her goal can be viewed here.