The Tipperary Ladies Football team have retained their Division Two League status.

Peter Creedon got his first win as manager of the team, beating Clare in Semple Stadium on a final score of 0-13 to 1-07.

The win means Tipp finish the group in third place, whilst Clare will face a relegation playoff.

A dampener on the result for the Premier, is a leg injury to Marie Creedon which saw her leave the field in the first quarter.