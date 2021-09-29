County Senior Hurling Championship shows strength of remaining teams

Any of the teams left in the County Senior Hurling Championship are capable of winning the title according to Borris-Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly.

The 2019 champions are among the nine teams remaining in the hunt for the Dan Breen Cup following the group stages.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport in the wake of their defeat of Nenagh Éire Óg at Semple Stadium last weekend, Johnny Kelly said the championship is wide open.

“Oh, I think there’ll be excellent games. The teams are of top quality. Every team that’s in that has a real chance of winning the County title here in Tipperary.

“I think it will make for great viewing and great hurling over the next three, four, five weeks.”