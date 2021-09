Group 1

Borrisokane 0-14 Drom & Inch 0-14

Moyne Templetuohy 2-29 Cappawhite 1-13

Moyne and Drom are through to the quarter finals while Cappawhite are now facing a relegation semi-final

Group 2

Moneygall 2-21 Ballybacon Grange 2-9

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-15 Carrick Davins 0-9

Knockavilla and Moneygall progress from Group 2 to the quarter finals while its Ballybacon Grange to the relegation semi-final.