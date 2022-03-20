County football PRO hopeful Tipperary footballers get full support today

Tipperary football PRO Anthony Shelly is hopeful a big crowd will be in Semple Stadium today for both the hurling and the football.

David Power’s men welcome Carlow to Thurles for a crucial Division Four tie at 3.45pm.

At Tipperary’s last double header, many supporters left the Stadium following the Tipperary vs Dublin hurling game,

Anthony Shelly is hopeful the footballers will get full support today:

“You couldn’t blame anyone the last day, especially if football wasn’t your first game, for not hanging on.

“I know lads that came home that waited for the two games and they never took off their coat after coming home, it was that cold.

“Hopefully they’ll hang on on Sunday. It might be important, we need that 16th man against Carlow because our performances haven’t been that consistent so to have the crowd shouting them on would be great.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Foors, Cahir.