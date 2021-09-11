County final repeat the curtain raiser today for Tipperary senior camogie championship

the Tipperary senior camogie championship gets underway this evening.

The first game up, sees last year’s Intermediate champions Thurles Sarsfields get their senior campaign underway.

They welcome Annacarty to Thurles at 6 o’clock.

At the same time, the other game of the day is a repeat of last year’s county final, with champions Drom-Inch making the trip to play Clonoulty/Rossmore in Clonoulty.

Chairperson of the camogie board Denis Lenihan is expecting a great game:

“It’s very hard to see past Drom presently, they’re a very seasoned team and they have a great mix of youth and experience.

“They are very strong and they’re going for they’re going for their third county title in a row but look, Clonoulty have a lovely mix of youth and experience as well.

“Clodagh Quirke is a big loss to them but Sarah Fryday is away again so that’s a massive loss to them but you’ve Emer Loughman and Cáit Devane, two stalwatds on the Tipperary senior team.

“I think if Cáit can get some assistance and maybe get someone else to maybe get some more scores on the board, Clonoulty will be a threat again this year but it will be an excellent match.”