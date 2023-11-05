Corofin sail past Lorrha to book semi-final place

Lorrha’s phenomenal 2023 run of form has finally been brought to a halt. The North Tipp side lost out to Corofin of Clare in today’s Munster quarter-final.

The final score in MacDonagh Park was Lorrha 1-14, Corofin 3-18.

The newly-crowned county premier intermediate champions were comprehensively beaten, utterly outplayed in a second-half dominated by the Clare side, who ultimately cruised to victory in squalid conditions in Nenagh.

The sides were separated by just four points at the interval, Corofin leading 1-10 to 1-06, but the Clare champions found another gear in the second period, snatching two opportunist goals at critical times. They now march on to a Munster semi-final against Dromin-Athlacca of Limerick.