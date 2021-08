Racing returns to Tipperary racecourse later today.

A seven-race evening card gets underway from 4.25pm.

The featured race of the day is The Coolmore Stud Churchill Stakes, worth €27000 to the winner.

Cashel’s Paddy Twomey trains the favourite Glengarra with William James Lee on board, at odds of 15/8.

That race goes to post at 6pm.

There’s also €12000 up for grabs in The Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden, which is the first race of the day.